Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EF_distance_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3684
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EF_distance indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires EF_distance.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The EF_distance_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13574
The DSSBressert indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_DigVariation
The Exp_DigVariation Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the DigVariation non-normalized oscillator direction.
The Exp_EMA-Crossover_Signal Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the EMA-Crossover_Signal semaphore signal indicator.Exp_EMA_Prediction
The Exp_EMA_Prediction Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the EMA_Prediction semaphore signal indicator.