CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EF_distance_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3684
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EF_distance indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires EF_distance.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The EF_distance_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The EF_distance_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13574

DSSBressert_HTF DSSBressert_HTF

The DSSBressert indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_DigVariation Exp_DigVariation

The Exp_DigVariation Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the DigVariation non-normalized oscillator direction.

Exp_EMA-Crossover_Signal Exp_EMA-Crossover_Signal

The Exp_EMA-Crossover_Signal Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the EMA-Crossover_Signal semaphore signal indicator.

Exp_EMA_Prediction Exp_EMA_Prediction

The Exp_EMA_Prediction Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the EMA_Prediction semaphore signal indicator.