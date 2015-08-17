The Exp_EMA-Crossover_Signal Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the EMA-Crossover_Signal semaphore signal indicator.

A signal to trade is formed when a bar is closing if new colored indicator rhombus has appeared.

This Expert Advisor requires EMA-Crossover_Signal.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H6:

Fig.2. Testing results chart