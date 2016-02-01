Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DayRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 9938
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
DayRSI is the Relative Strength Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13480
The Momentum indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.DayMA
The Moving Average indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
The Relative Vigor Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.DayStochastic
The Stochastic indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.