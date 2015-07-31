CodeBaseSections
ColorJFatlSpeed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorJFatlSpeed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorJFatlSpeed.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorJFatlSpeed_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13359

Exp_ColorJLaguerre Exp_ColorJLaguerre

The Exp_ColorJLaguerre Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJLaguerre oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

Exp_ColorJMomentum Exp_ColorJMomentum

The Exp_ColorJMomentum Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJMomentum oscillator change of direction.

ColorJVariation_HTF ColorJVariation_HTF

The ColorJVariation indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorLeManTrend_HTF ColorLeManTrend_HTF

The ColorLeManTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.