Exp_ColorJLaguerre - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Exp_ColorJLaguerre Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJLaguerre oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in oscillator color.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorJLaguerre.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H8:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Exp_ColorJMomentum Exp_ColorJMomentum

The Exp_ColorJMomentum Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJMomentum oscillator change of direction.

ID Lite Info MA ID Lite Info MA

The indicator shows Moving Averages (MA) values, difference between values and difference between MA.

ColorJFatlSpeed_HTF ColorJFatlSpeed_HTF

The ColorJFatlSpeed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorJVariation_HTF ColorJVariation_HTF

The ColorJVariation indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.