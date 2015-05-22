CodeBaseSections
RVITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The RVITrend_x10 indicator shows the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The RVITrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12988

MultiRVITrend_x10 MultiRVITrend_x10

The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

MultiRSITrend_x10 MultiRSITrend_x10

The MultiRSITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

MultiWPRTrend_x10 MultiWPRTrend_x10

The MultiWPRTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

WPRTrend_x10 WPRTrend_x10

The WPRTrend_x10 indicator shows the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.