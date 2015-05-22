Join our fan page
RVITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The RVITrend_x10 indicator shows the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The RVITrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12988
The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.MultiRSITrend_x10
The MultiRSITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
The MultiWPRTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.WPRTrend_x10
The WPRTrend_x10 indicator shows the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.