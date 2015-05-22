The MultiWPRTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the WPR oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in orange, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in green. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on the lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig.1. The MultiWPRTrend_x10 indicator