MultiRVITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on the lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
Fig.1. The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12987
