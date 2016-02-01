CodeBaseSections
Grid - expert for MetaTrader 4

RomannMQL
Published:
Updated:
Arrangement of the pending orders at equal intervals (steps). In case the market moves not in the direction of the purchased lot - placing in an opposite direction with an increase.

The robot starts with minimal lot, once the deposit profitability reaches a certain value - automatic restart, removing all orders and resetting the lots to minimum.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12947

