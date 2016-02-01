CodeBaseSections
Tick Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Aliaksandr Hryshyn
tick.mq4 (8.65 KB) view
The indicator displays the tick chart of the price, spread or volume.

It is possible to save the tick data in a file which can later be opened in Excel or another program.

Input Parameters:

Parameters

The indicator with different parameters:

Combined charts

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12891

