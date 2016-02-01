Join our fan page
Tick Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 25067
-
The indicator displays the tick chart of the price, spread or volume.
It is possible to save the tick data in a file which can later be opened in Excel or another program.
Input Parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12891
