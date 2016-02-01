The Moving Average indicator data is used for trading. If the price goes away from the Moving Average by a certain number of points, then an order is placed in the direction of the Moving Average line.

The EA can make profit, but only a small one. It also requires a large deposit.

Idea of this EA was mine. The code of the EA was written by Sergey Diubakin.

The solid red line on the figure is the value of the Moving Average indicator, the dotted red line is the boundary of the channel (Range), which is calculated using the indicator value, and at the crossing of which a corresponding order is opened.

At the lower boundary of the channel (Range) the EA opens a Buy order, at the upper boundary — Sell order.

In order for the EA to open a Buy or Sell order on a candlestick/bar that touches the channel boundary (Range), the High or Low of the previous candlestick/bar (the "first" bar that precedes the "zero" bar) must be below/above the Range level: the High of the "first" bar must be below the upper boundary of the Range level o open a Sell order, the Low of the "first" bar must be above the lower boundary of the Range level to open a Buy order.

Also this EA additional plug-in modules: Turn, Step Down and Trade Time.

— places additional order in the direction of the main order. This module was used in another Expert Advisor. The Trade Time module — sets the time interval for the EA to trade (does not apply to the orders of the Step Down module).





Expert Advisor Settings:

