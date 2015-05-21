CodeBaseSections
ATR_MA_Oscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ATR_MA_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ATR_MA_Oscillator.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ATR_MA_Oscillator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12937

