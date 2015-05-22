CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AverageSizeBar_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3794
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
averagesizebar.mq5 (6.46 KB) view
averagesizebar_htf.mq5 (9.56 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The AverageSizeBar indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires AverageSizeBar.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The AverageSizeBar_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The AverageSizeBar_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12959

CenterOfGravity_HTF CenterOfGravity_HTF

The CenterOfGravity indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ATR_MA_Oscillator_HTF ATR_MA_Oscillator_HTF

The ATR_MA_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BWImp-T01_HTF BWImp-T01_HTF

The BWImp-T01 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BWImp-T01_StDev BWImp-T01_StDev

The BWImp-T01 indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.