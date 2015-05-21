Real author:

Gregory A. Kakhiani

The Gaus_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the Gaus_MA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1= 1.5 ; input double dK2= 2.5 ;

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:

Weak — no dots; Medium — small colored dots; Strong — big colored dots.

Fig.1. The Gaus_MA_StDev indicator