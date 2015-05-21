CodeBaseSections
Gaus_MA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Gregory A. Kakhiani

The Gaus_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the Gaus_MA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

Fig.1. The Gaus_MA_StDev indicator

BBflat_sw_HTF BBflat_sw_HTF

The BBflat_sw indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Bezier_HTF Bezier_HTF

The Bezier indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ATRratio_HTF ATRratio_HTF

The ATRratio indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ATR_MA_Oscillator_HTF ATR_MA_Oscillator_HTF

The ATR_MA_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.