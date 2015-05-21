Join our fan page
Gaus_MA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Gregory A. Kakhiani
The Gaus_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the Gaus_MA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
Fig.1. The Gaus_MA_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12935
