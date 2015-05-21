The CenterOfGravity indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

This indicator requires CenterOfGravity.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.





Fig.1. The CenterOfGravity_HTF and CenterOfGravity_Cloud_HTF indicators