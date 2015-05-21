CodeBaseSections
ATRratio_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
atrratio.mq5 (6.47 KB) view
atrratio_htf.mq5 (8.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The ATRratio indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ATRratio.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ATRratio_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ATRratio_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12936

