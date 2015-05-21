CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bezier_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4266
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
bezier.mq5 (8.85 KB) view
bezier_htf.mq5 (8.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Bezier indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Bezier.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Bezier_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Bezier_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12929

TrailCD_HTF TrailCD_HTF

The TrailCD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Begin_Trend_v02_HTF Begin_Trend_v02_HTF

The Begin_Trend_v02 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BBflat_sw_HTF BBflat_sw_HTF

The BBflat_sw indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Gaus_MA_StDev Gaus_MA_StDev

The Gaus_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.