Indicators

TrailCD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

4023
(14)
The TrailCD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires TrailCD.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The TrailCD_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12928

