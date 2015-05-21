CodeBaseSections
SFX_TOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5137
(14)
sfx_tor.mq5 (8.25 KB) view
Real author:

Brian Dee

Trend indicator based on Average True Range and Standard Deviation. In fact, the chart shows ATR, StDev and the StDev averaging.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 12.07.2011.

Fig.1. The SFX_TOR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12907

