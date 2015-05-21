Watch how to download trading robots for free
SFX_TOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Brian Dee
Trend indicator based on Average True Range and Standard Deviation. In fact, the chart shows ATR, StDev and the StDev averaging.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 12.07.2011.
Fig.1. The SFX_TOR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12907
