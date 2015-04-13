Real author:

mladen

The indicator is a second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks.

The indicator has three functions:

The indicator will count-down the remaining candle time. At the open of a new candle the indicator has option to fire alert. If a candle open is late the indicator will count-up the late time until a candle is opened.

Scalpers and short term traders require greater precision and attention with regards timing of opening and closing positions. Candle Timers assist these objectives.



Added to original code:

Convereted from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4. New candle alert. Label alert mode color. Off(green), On(pink), Sound only(blue)

Font bold option.

Tested on Broker Server times GMT +0, +1, +2 and -5;

Note: A number of candle timers were run simultaneously for comparison. No candle timer indicator conflicts were found. However, if erratic operation is experienced remove all other candle timers.

Recommendation: