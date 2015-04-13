CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iClock_Mod1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Forex-STD | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Published by:
file45
Views:
43547
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
iclock_mod1.mq4 (9.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

mladen

The indicator is a second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks.

The indicator has three functions:

  1. The indicator will count-down the remaining candle time.
  2. At the open of a new candle the indicator has option to fire alert.
  3. If a candle open is late the indicator will count-up the late time until a candle is opened.

Scalpers and short term traders require greater precision and attention with regards timing of opening and closing positions. Candle Timers assist these objectives.

Added to original code:

  1. Convereted from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4.
  2. New candle alert.
  3. Label alert mode color. Off(green), On(pink), Sound only(blue)
  4. Font bold option.

Tested on Broker Server times GMT +0, +1, +2 and -5;

    Note: A number of candle timers were run simultaneously for comparison. No candle timer indicator conflicts were found. However, if erratic operation is experienced remove all other candle timers.

    iClock_Mod1 indicator

    Recommendation:

    • For initial testing sync PC Internet Time.
    • If required, use search engine for instruction.

    Alpha Trend Spotter Free Alpha Trend Spotter Free

    This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading.

    Spread and Pip Cost Checker Spread and Pip Cost Checker

    This script shows you current currency pair spread, pip value and the total cost of the spread to open a position. Result will show in your account currency.

    Smoothing Average Smoothing Average

    This EA is based on 1 moving average indicator, the exit and entry points are determined by a "smoothing factor".

    Open a Trade Script Open a Trade Script

    Easy to use an open trade script.