iClock_Mod1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- file45
- 43547
Real author:
mladen
The indicator is a second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks.
The indicator has three functions:
- The indicator will count-down the remaining candle time.
- At the open of a new candle the indicator has option to fire alert.
- If a candle open is late the indicator will count-up the late time until a candle is opened.
Scalpers and short term traders require greater precision and attention with regards timing of opening and closing positions. Candle Timers assist these objectives.
Added to original code:
- Convereted from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4.
- New candle alert.
- Label alert mode color. Off(green), On(pink), Sound only(blue)
- Font bold option.
Tested on Broker Server times GMT +0, +1, +2 and -5;
Note: A number of candle timers were run simultaneously for comparison. No candle timer indicator conflicts were found. However, if erratic operation is experienced remove all other candle timers.
Recommendation:
- For initial testing sync PC Internet Time.
- If required, use search engine for instruction.
