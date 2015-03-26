Real author:

Andy Ismail

This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading.





How to use:



RED BAR means Bearish Trend for the next candle; GREEN BAR means Bullish Trend for the next candle; ORANGE BAR means Sideways Trend for the next candle.

Example:

If we are using D1 timeframe, see the last BAR. If the bar is RED BAR, open short/sell for today.

If we are using H1 timeframe, see the last BAR. If the bar is GREEN BAR, open long/buy until next hour.



