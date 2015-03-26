CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Alpha Trend Spotter Free - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andy Ismail | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Published by:
Andy Ismail
Views:
46719
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Andy Ismail

This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading.


How to use:

  1. RED BAR means Bearish Trend for the next candle;
  2. GREEN BAR means Bullish Trend for the next candle;
  3. ORANGE BAR means Sideways Trend for the next candle.

Example:

If we are using D1 timeframe, see the last BAR. If the bar is RED BAR, open short/sell for today.

If we are using H1 timeframe, see the last BAR. If the bar is GREEN BAR, open long/buy until next hour.

Alpha Trend Spotter Free indicator MetaTrader 4

Spread and Pip Cost Checker Spread and Pip Cost Checker

This script shows you current currency pair spread, pip value and the total cost of the spread to open a position. Result will show in your account currency.

Close All Close All

Simple code to close all opened orders.

iClock_Mod1 iClock_Mod1

Second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks. New candle alert option. Automatic Broker GMT and Daylight Saving Time adjustment.

Smoothing Average Smoothing Average

This EA is based on 1 moving average indicator, the exit and entry points are determined by a "smoothing factor".