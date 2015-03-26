Join our fan page
Alpha Trend Spotter Free - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Andy Ismail
- 46719
Real author:
Andy Ismail
This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading.
How to use:
- RED BAR means Bearish Trend for the next candle;
- GREEN BAR means Bullish Trend for the next candle;
- ORANGE BAR means Sideways Trend for the next candle.
Example:
If we are using D1 timeframe, see the last BAR. If the bar is RED BAR, open short/sell for today.
If we are using H1 timeframe, see the last BAR. If the bar is GREEN BAR, open long/buy until next hour.
