CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6653
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Original author:

olegok83

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two CCI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.

The signal is formed when there is divergence between two oscillators (fast and slow) and an appropriate candlestick combination, as shown below:

Fig. 1. Signal generation algorithm

Fig. 1. Signal generation algorithm

Fig. 2. The CCI_DiverSign indicator

Fig. 2. The CCI_DiverSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12681

Momentum_DiverSign Momentum_DiverSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two Momentum oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.

Force_DiverSign Force_DiverSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two Force Index oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.

RSI_DiverSign RSI_DiverSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two RSI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.

ExTrend_Cloud_HTF ExTrend_Cloud_HTF

The ExTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.