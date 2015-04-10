Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CCI_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6653
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
olegok83
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two CCI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.
The signal is formed when there is divergence between two oscillators (fast and slow) and an appropriate candlestick combination, as shown below:
Fig. 1. Signal generation algorithm
Fig. 2. The CCI_DiverSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12681
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two Momentum oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.Force_DiverSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two Force Index oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two RSI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.ExTrend_Cloud_HTF
The ExTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.