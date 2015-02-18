Join our fan page
MACD and Volumes - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator has been done to find out MACD divergenсe\convergenсe and mismath between price and volume.
Full functional MACD lines and histogram, and you can turn off showing volumes whenever you want.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12455
