Indicators

MACD and Volumes - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ivan Morozov | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
45944
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
This indicator has been done to find out MACD divergenсe\convergenсe and mismath between price and volume.

Full functional MACD lines and histogram, and you can turn off showing volumes whenever you want.

MACD and Volumes

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12455

