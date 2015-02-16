CodeBaseSections
Oscillator of Indicator and MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ernst Van Der Merwe | English Русский
25200
(15)
The indicator shows Moving Average and oscillator in a separate window.

An indicator line with its moving average of any method drawn in a separate window (optional).

An oscillator of the difference between indicator and moving average drawn as a histogram (optional).

Indicator with moving average and oscillator in separate window.

