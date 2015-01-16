This script makes horizontal lines, that shows max and min value of price in some time you wrote.

You can choose what script would show:

Upper lines - asks if you want to draw lines which show highs;

Bottom lines - the same about lines which show lows;

Draw hour's lines - work on one hour timeframe (H1);

Bars on hour TimeFrame - how many hours script would count;

Draw day's lines - work on one day timeframe (D1);

Bars on day TimeFrame - how many days script would count;

Draw week's lines - work on one week timeframe (W1);

Bars on day TimeFrame - how many weeks script would count.



