Extremums - script for MetaTrader 4

Ivan Morozov
Views:
12003
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Extremums.mq4 (4.45 KB) view
This script makes horizontal lines, that shows max and min value of price in some time you wrote.

You can choose what script would show:

  • Upper lines - asks if you want to draw lines which show highs;
  • Bottom lines - the same about lines which show lows;
  • Draw hour's lines - work on one hour timeframe (H1);
  • Bars on hour TimeFrame - how many hours script would count;
  • Draw day's lines - work on one day timeframe (D1);
  • Bars on day TimeFrame - how many days script would count;
  • Draw week's lines - work on one week timeframe (W1);
  • Bars on day TimeFrame - how many weeks script would count.

Extremums script inputs

Extremums MetaTrader4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12217

