Murrey EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 30152
New: Version 4.
This Expert Advisor is based on Murrey lines, Stochastic oscillator, Candles, Bollinger Bands.
- Oversold occured when price breaked level 8/8 and stochastic >70 and target level 7/8 , with auto trail, when candle close above 8/8
- Overbought occured when price breaked level 0/8 and stochastic<20 and target level 1/8 , with auto trail, when candle close bellow 0/8
- What's new : V4 -> no order modify error 134 , and I will always update EA when I have time....
You must download murrey template before using EA to understand the functionality , Murrey auto detect support and resistance , pivotal point ... on a cetain timeframe
If you do not know what is Murrey please view this links: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/101, https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8570.
Algorithms
I develolped level 1/8 and level8/8, other algo in next version...
Recommendations:
- I. 5 digits pair
- II. Best timeframes: M15,M30,H1,H4
- III. Please follow the trend before running EA , you can disable buy by setting. Enable Buy :false , you can disable sell by setting Enable Sell:false
So EA will work good when you take a look at the trend and follow only the trend, disable Short or Long.
This is not the final version yet and I will always update this EA...
Money management
Do not risk, because minimum timeframe to EA to work good is M15.
