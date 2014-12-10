New: Version 4.

This Expert Advisor is based on Murrey lines, Stochastic oscillator, Candles, Bollinger Bands.

Oversold occured when price breaked level 8/8 and stochastic >70 and target level 7/8 , with auto trail, when candle close above 8/8

Overbought occured when price breaked level 0/8 and stochastic<20 and target level 1/8 , with auto trail, when candle close bellow 0/8

What's new : V4 -> no order modify error 134 , and I will always update EA when I have time....

You must download murrey template before using EA to understand the functionality , Murrey auto detect support and resistance , pivotal point ... on a cetain timeframe

If you do not know what is Murrey please view this links: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/101, https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8570.



Algorithms

I develolped level 1/8 and level8/8, other algo in next version...

Recommendations:

I. 5 digits pair

II. Best timeframes: M15,M30,H1,H4

III. Please follow the trend before running EA , you can disable buy by setting. Enable Buy :false , you can disable sell by setting Enable Sell:false

So EA will work good when you take a look at the trend and follow only the trend, disable Short or Long.

This is not the final version yet and I will always update this EA...

Money management

Do not risk, because minimum timeframe to EA to work good is M15.



