CodeBaseSections
Indicator Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ernst Van Der Merwe
42512
(18)
The indicator draws candle objects in a separate window of any one of the following indicators:

  • Percent Range;
  • RSI;
  • CCI;
  • Price;

Indicator Candles

