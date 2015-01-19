Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Hybrid Scalper - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 42196
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hybrid Scalper is the Expert Advisor based on many indicators, best Performance with 5-digits broker, true ecn broker (spread: no more then 5 pips).
Algorithm:
Buy/Sell will be executed depending on Stochastic trend direction and RSI.
Loss orders will be closed depending on RSI, profitable Orders will always survive (the SL/TP is modified).
The details can be found in the code.
Volatility:
- Expert decide if market is not stable using Bollinger Bands and will not trade during high volatility except if you set do not Stop expert during Market Volatility(false)
- Expert will not trade during at the end of each year except if you set do not Stop expert during Market Volatility(false)
Extra features:
- Set Trading Days (example Monday Trade true, Tuesday Trade false etc...);
- Set Max spread, Ea will not work if spread exceeded;
- Magic Number for Strategy 1 (Main Strategy ) and Magic Number for Strategy 2 (Stop and reverse Strategy);
- You can disable stop and reverse strategy by setting "Allow stop and reverse" false;
- On each Chart where Expert is Running, Magic number 1 Number must differ from Magic Number 2;
- Show Account info, set to true to see some essential information on your chart (Name, Leverage, Equity, Magic Numbers);
- Enable push notification set to true to receive a push notification and an email on each trade including (Good time to go long/short symbol, spread, equity, etc...)'
- Send Saturday Report : Set to true , to receive each Saturday a report about Balance , equity, total profit/loss , Margin , Free Margin
Recommendations:
- Unstable version, use only on demo account;
- Expert can make good profit in 3 to 4 years, and can also drain the entire account balance in 3 to 4 years;
- Take a look at the Graph.
This script makes horizontal lines, that shows max and min price values for a period of time.TrendCollector
TrendCollector is the EA based on price action, Stochastic indicator, specific EMA's (206) crossings, and trade size variability based on ATR and time of a day.
The indicator draws candle objects in a separate window of any one of the following indicators: Percent Range, RSI, CCI, Price.Vertical Time Lines
Possible uses: Mark session open/close, mark time of regular news release, any other relevant time.