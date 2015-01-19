Hybrid Scalper is the Expert Advisor based on many indicators, best Performance with 5-digits broker, true ecn broker (spread: no more then 5 pips).

Algorithm:

Buy/Sell will be executed depending on Stochastic trend direction and RSI.

Loss orders will be closed depending on RSI, profitable Orders will always survive (the SL/TP is modified).

The details can be found in the code.

Volatility:

Expert decide if market is not stable using Bollinger Bands and will not trade during high volatility except if you set do not Stop expert during Market Volatility(false)

Expert will not trade during at the end of each year except if you set do not Stop expert during Market Volatility(false)

Extra features:



Set Trading Days (example Monday Trade true, Tuesday Trade false etc...);

Tuesday Trade Set Max spread, Ea will not work if spread exceeded;

Magic Number for Strategy 1 (Main Strategy ) and Magic Number for Strategy 2 (Stop and reverse Strategy);

You can disable stop and reverse strategy by setting "Allow stop and reverse" false;

On each Chart where Expert is Running, Magic number 1 Number must differ from Magic Number 2;

Show Account info, set to true to see some essential information on your chart (Name, Leverage, Equity, Magic Numbers);

Enable push notification set to true to receive a push notification and an email on each trade including (Good time to go long/short symbol, spread, equity, etc...)'

Send Saturday Report : Set to true , to receive each Saturday a report about Balance , equity, total profit/loss , Margin , Free Margin

Recommendations: