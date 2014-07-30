This Expert can run on all Symbols and Time Frames and uses the crossover of two Linear Moving Averages as Signal and an Exponential Moving Average as Trailing Stop.

Use the Strategy Tester and build up your complete Trading System.

Signal of the Expert is based on the crossover of two Linear Moving Averages (Fast MA 12, Slow MA 25).

Deal Execution: Buy/Sell Limit Orders;

Stop Loss: 95 pips;

Take Profit: 670 pips;

Trailing Stop: Exponential MA 92;

Lot Sizing: 1% of free margin available.

Optimization was made on the Symbol: EURAUD with H8 Time Frame (screenshots attached) also is possible to use the same parameters on the following symbols:

USDCHF Time Frame H6;

AUDCHF Time Frame H6;

EURJPY Time Frame H12;

CHFJPY Time Frame H12;

GBPAUD Time Frame H12;

SILVER Time Frame Daily.

Leverage used 1:100

Backtest Period: Jan 2011/May 2014

With this expert you can build a complete trading system. You all need to play with backtest to find for each Symbol and Time Frame the best parameters.

I just suggest to use Time Frames higher than H4.

If you need more information regarding how to use backtest take a look to the articles Creating Custom Criteria of Optimization of Expert Advisors and Guide to Testing and Optimizing of Expert Advisors in MQL5.