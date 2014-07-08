CodeBaseSections
InverseReaction_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
inversereaction.mq5 (7.91 KB) view
inversereaction_htf.mq5 (12.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The InverseReaction indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled InverseReaction.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The InverseReaction_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11298

