Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RD-ForecastOsc_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4867
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The RD-ForecastOsc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled RD-ForecastOsc.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The RD-ForecastOsc_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11299
CCMx_HTF
The CCMx indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.InverseReaction
The indicator shows when the price goes beyond the volatility range.