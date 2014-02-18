Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VR---Overturn - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22708
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
On the topic of Martingale was written numerous advisors .
In this EA, you can check the classical principles of the martingale, as well as antimartingeyla .
EA code as simple as possible and all uncommented .
The principle of trade with Martingale:
- Received initial take profit opened lot in the same direction .
- Got a stop loss order with reverse opened a larger lot .
Principle trading at AntiMartingale:
- Got take profit opened with a larger lot in the same direction
- Got a stop loss opened with an initial reverse Warrant lot
The essence of the martingale system is as follows :
Begins trading with some preselected minimum lot .
After each stop loss trader should increase the lot so that in the case of take profit to recoup all past stop loss in this series, with a small income. ( For example 0,01-0,02-0,04-0,08-0,016-0,032 -0.064, etc) .
Subject to the sequence of income trader at a profit will be equal to the profit with minimum lot.
In case the trader should take profit back to the minimum lot .
Using the Martingale system, the trader does not receive benefits, it just redistributes its profit . Trader receives the stop loss is rare, but a lot, and often profit, but gradually .
The essence of Antimartingeyl is as follows :
Unlike the Martingale system where item increases if the stop loss, the system Antimartingeyl contrary - Lot increases in the case of profit.
Betting begins with the minimum lot . In the case of profit item increases in two or more times - in the case of stop loss trader returns to the original lot .
When trading on the system Antimartingeyl necessary to clearly define the boundaries of the lot increase, after which the trader must return to the original lot .
For example, after three increases ( 0,01,0,02,0,05 ) .
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11125
The indicator ыimulates the full structure of the market profile system that described by "James Dalton" in his book "Mind Over Markets".MQL4 OnTrade() Alternative
This code is an Alternative of the missing OnTrade() event in MQL4.
It opens and close transactions depends on MACD vs signal line - upper - opens buy, closes sell, below - closes buy, opens sell.SwingCyborg
This Expert Advisor is based on your human ability to predict medium and long term trends.