Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MQL4 OnTrade() Alternative - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17557
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Coders' Guru
While discovering the MQL4 New build (610) capabilities I found a very useful even OnTrade() highlighted in MetaEditor.
I clicked F1 to see its implementation but unfortunately it's not supported yet in MQL4.
That's why I created my own Simulator.
This code will raise events on these cases:
OnOpen: When open a new instant order.
OnModify: When the order modified.
OnStopLoss: When the order close because its StopLoss.
OnTakeProfit: When the order close because its TakeProfit.
OnClose: When the order close (Not by SL or TP).
Please give it a test and tell me your comments.
Regards,
Coders' Guru
A tool to give us a better market perspective.Turtle Trader
Good For EURUSD. Start by Money $300.
The indicator ыimulates the full structure of the market profile system that described by "James Dalton" in his book "Mind Over Markets".VR---Overturn
Adviser may trade in two modes: Martingale and antimartingeyl ...