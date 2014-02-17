CodeBaseSections
Experts

MQL4 OnTrade() Alternative - expert for MetaTrader 4

Ahmed Soliman
Coders' Guru

While discovering the MQL4 New build (610) capabilities I found a very useful even OnTrade() highlighted in MetaEditor.

I clicked F1 to see its implementation but unfortunately it's not supported yet in MQL4.

That's why I created my own Simulator.

This code will raise events on these cases:

OnOpen: When open a new instant order.

OnModify: When the order modified.

OnStopLoss: When the order close because its StopLoss.

OnTakeProfit: When the order close because its TakeProfit.

OnClose: When the order close (Not by SL or TP).

Please give it a test and tell me your comments.


Regards,

Coders' Guru



