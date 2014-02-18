Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACD vs Signal line - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34623
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
It opens and close transactions depends on MACD vs signal line - upper - opens buy, closes sell, below - closes buy, opens sell.
MACD settings: 12/26/9.
Strategy Tester Report
_MACDvsSignal
XM.COM-Real 3 (Build 509)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan Pound vs US Dollar)
|Okres
|4 Godziny (H4) 2013.06.03 00:00 - 2013.08.16 11:59 (2013.06.01 - 2013.12.05)
|Model
|Tylko ceny otwarcia (tylko dla Automatycznych Strategii które bezporednio kontrolujš otwarcie słupków)
|Parametry
|MagicNumber=10001; Lots=1; StopLoss=50; TakeProfit=0; TrailingStop=75; Slippage=3;
|Słupki w tecie
|1328
|Ticki użyte w modelu
|1655
|Jakoć modelowania
|n/a
|Błedy na wykresie
|0
|Depozyt poczštkowy
|10000.00
|Całkowity zysk netto
|3656.40
|Zysk brutto
|7303.60
|Strata brutto
|-3647.20
|Wskanik zysku
|2.00
|Przewidywany zysk
|215.08
|Największa strata bezwzględna
|692.70
|Maksymalna strata względna
|2021.70 (16.80%)
|Strata relatywna
|16.80% (2021.70)
|Iloć transakcji w sumie
|17
|Krótkie pozycje (zyskownych %)
|6 (33.33%)
|Długie pozycje (zyskownych %)
|11 (54.55%)
|Transakcje zyskowne (% wszystkich)
|8 (47.06%)
|Transakcje stratne (% wszystkich)
|9 (52.94%)
|Największa
|zyskowna transakcja
|1393.40
|stratna transakcja
|-509.00
|rednia
|zyskowna transakcja
|912.95
|stratna transakcja
|-405.24
|Maksymalna
|iloć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd (zysk w pln)
|3 (2373.10)
|iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd (straty w pln)
|3 (-1040.70)
|Największy
|nieprzerwany zysk (suma transkacji zyskownych)
|2373.10 (3)
|nieprzerwana strata (suma transkacji stratnych)
|-1040.70 (3)
|rednia
|iloć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd
|1
|iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd
|2
|#
|Czas
|Typ
|Zlecenie
|Loty
|Cena
|S / L
|T / P
|Zysk
|Saldo Rachunku:
|1
|2013.06.05 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.53092
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2013.06.05 00:00
|modify
|1
|1.00
|1.53092
|1.53592
|0.00000
|3
|2013.06.05 12:00
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|1.53592
|1.53592
|0.00000
|-500.00
|9500.00
|4
|2013.06.05 20:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.54040
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5
|2013.06.05 20:00
|modify
|2
|1.00
|1.54040
|1.53540
|0.00000
|6
|2013.06.06 20:00
|modify
|2
|1.00
|1.54040
|1.55441
|0.00000
|7
|2013.06.07 16:00
|s/l
|2
|1.00
|1.55441
|1.55441
|0.00000
|1393.40
|10893.40
|8
|2013.06.10 00:00
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.55150
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9
|2013.06.10 00:00
|modify
|3
|1.00
|1.55150
|1.55650
|0.00000
|10
|2013.06.10 20:00
|s/l
|3
|1.00
|1.55650
|1.55650
|0.00000
|-500.00
|10393.40
|11
|2013.06.12 08:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.56397
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2013.06.12 08:00
|modify
|4
|1.00
|1.56397
|1.55897
|0.00000
|13
|2013.06.13 12:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.56554
|1.55897
|0.00000
|151.30
|10544.70
|14
|2013.06.25 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.54312
|0.00000
|0.00000
|15
|2013.06.25 00:00
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.54312
|1.53812
|0.00000
|16
|2013.06.26 12:00
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|1.53812
|1.53812
|0.00000
|-501.90
|10042.80
|17
|2013.06.26 20:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.53229
|0.00000
|0.00000
|18
|2013.06.26 20:00
|modify
|6
|1.00
|1.53229
|1.53729
|0.00000
|19
|2013.06.28 04:00
|modify
|6
|1.00
|1.53229
|1.53182
|0.00000
|20
|2013.06.28 20:00
|modify
|6
|1.00
|1.53229
|1.52606
|0.00000
|21
|2013.07.01 08:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.52215
|1.52606
|0.00000
|991.50
|11034.30
|22
|2013.07.03 04:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.51430
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2013.07.03 04:00
|modify
|7
|1.00
|1.51430
|1.51930
|0.00000
|24
|2013.07.03 12:00
|s/l
|7
|1.00
|1.51930
|1.51930
|0.00000
|-500.00
|10534.30
|25
|2013.07.03 12:00
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.52402
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2013.07.03 12:00
|modify
|8
|1.00
|1.52402
|1.51902
|0.00000
|27
|2013.07.04 16:00
|s/l
|8
|1.00
|1.51902
|1.51902
|0.00000
|-505.70
|10028.60
|28
|2013.07.04 20:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.50765
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|2013.07.04 20:00
|modify
|9
|1.00
|1.50765
|1.51265
|0.00000
|30
|2013.07.05 12:00
|modify
|9
|1.00
|1.50765
|1.50684
|0.00000
|31
|2013.07.05 16:00
|modify
|9
|1.00
|1.50765
|1.49722
|0.00000
|32
|2013.07.08 00:00
|modify
|9
|1.00
|1.50765
|1.49504
|0.00000
|33
|2013.07.08 20:00
|s/l
|9
|1.00
|1.49504
|1.49504
|0.00000
|1252.00
|11280.60
|34
|2013.07.09 00:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.49499
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35
|2013.07.09 00:00
|modify
|10
|1.00
|1.49499
|1.48999
|0.00000
|36
|2013.07.09 12:00
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|1.48999
|1.48999
|0.00000
|-500.00
|10780.60
|37
|2013.07.15 04:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.51073
|0.00000
|0.00000
|38
|2013.07.15 04:00
|modify
|11
|1.00
|1.51073
|1.51573
|0.00000
|39
|2013.07.17 00:00
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|1.51573
|1.51573
|0.00000
|-509.00
|10271.60
|40
|2013.07.17 12:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.52018
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41
|2013.07.17 12:00
|modify
|12
|1.00
|1.52018
|1.51518
|0.00000
|42
|2013.07.18 20:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.51992
|1.51518
|0.00000
|-31.70
|10239.90
|43
|2013.07.19 12:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44
|2013.07.19 12:00
|modify
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|1.52011
|0.00000
|45
|2013.07.22 16:00
|modify
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|1.52599
|0.00000
|46
|2013.07.22 20:00
|modify
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|1.52828
|0.00000
|47
|2013.07.23 00:00
|modify
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|1.52831
|0.00000
|48
|2013.07.23 08:00
|modify
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|1.52939
|0.00000
|49
|2013.07.23 20:00
|modify
|13
|1.00
|1.52511
|1.52982
|0.00000
|50
|2013.07.24 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.53659
|1.52982
|0.00000
|1142.30
|11382.20
|51
|2013.07.26 08:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.53901
|0.00000
|0.00000
|52
|2013.07.26 08:00
|modify
|14
|1.00
|1.53901
|1.53401
|0.00000
|53
|2013.07.29 08:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.53804
|1.53401
|0.00000
|-98.90
|11283.30
|54
|2013.08.02 16:00
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.52517
|0.00000
|0.00000
|55
|2013.08.02 16:00
|modify
|15
|1.00
|1.52517
|1.52017
|0.00000
|56
|2013.08.05 12:00
|modify
|15
|1.00
|1.52517
|1.52787
|0.00000
|57
|2013.08.06 04:00
|modify
|15
|1.00
|1.52517
|1.52854
|0.00000
|58
|2013.08.06 12:00
|modify
|15
|1.00
|1.52517
|1.52928
|0.00000
|59
|2013.08.07 08:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.53285
|1.52928
|0.00000
|762.30
|12045.60
|60
|2013.08.07 16:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.54629
|0.00000
|0.00000
|61
|2013.08.07 16:00
|modify
|16
|1.00
|1.54629
|1.54129
|0.00000
|62
|2013.08.08 20:00
|modify
|16
|1.00
|1.54629
|1.54807
|0.00000
|63
|2013.08.09 16:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.55097
|1.54807
|0.00000
|460.40
|12506.00
|64
|2013.08.14 20:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.55151
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2013.08.14 20:00
|modify
|17
|1.00
|1.55151
|1.54651
|0.00000
|66
|2013.08.16 00:00
|modify
|17
|1.00
|1.55151
|1.55682
|0.00000
|67
|2013.08.16 11:59
|close at stop
|17
|1.00
|1.56309
|1.55682
|0.00000
|1150.40
|13656.40
