Experts

MACD vs Signal line - expert for MetaTrader 4

Marek
Views:
34623
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

It opens and close transactions depends on MACD vs signal line - upper - opens buy, closes sell, below - closes buy, opens sell.

MACD settings: 12/26/9.

test h4 6 months


Strategy Tester Report
_MACDvsSignal
XM.COM-Real 3 (Build 509)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan Pound vs US Dollar)
Okres4 Godziny (H4) 2013.06.03 00:00 - 2013.08.16 11:59 (2013.06.01 - 2013.12.05)
ModelTylko ceny otwarcia (tylko dla Automatycznych Strategii które bezporednio kontrolujš otwarcie słupków)
ParametryMagicNumber=10001; Lots=1; StopLoss=50; TakeProfit=0; TrailingStop=75; Slippage=3;

Słupki w tecie1328Ticki użyte w modelu1655Jakoć modelowanian/a
Błedy na wykresie0




Depozyt poczštkowy10000.00



Całkowity zysk netto3656.40Zysk brutto7303.60Strata brutto-3647.20
Wskanik zysku2.00Przewidywany zysk215.08

Największa strata bezwzględna692.70Maksymalna strata względna2021.70 (16.80%)Strata relatywna16.80% (2021.70)

Iloć transakcji w sumie17Krótkie pozycje (zyskownych %)6 (33.33%)Długie pozycje (zyskownych %)11 (54.55%)

Transakcje zyskowne (% wszystkich)8 (47.06%)Transakcje stratne (% wszystkich)9 (52.94%)
Największazyskowna transakcja1393.40stratna transakcja-509.00
redniazyskowna transakcja912.95stratna transakcja-405.24
Maksymalnailoć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd (zysk w pln)3 (2373.10)iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd (straty w pln)3 (-1040.70)
Największynieprzerwany zysk (suma transkacji zyskownych)2373.10 (3)nieprzerwana strata (suma transkacji stratnych)-1040.70 (3)
redniailoć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd1iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd2

#CzasTypZlecenieLotyCenaS / LT / PZyskSaldo Rachunku:
12013.06.05 00:00sell11.001.530920.000000.00000
22013.06.05 00:00modify11.001.530921.535920.00000
32013.06.05 12:00s/l11.001.535921.535920.00000-500.009500.00
42013.06.05 20:00buy21.001.540400.000000.00000
52013.06.05 20:00modify21.001.540401.535400.00000
62013.06.06 20:00modify21.001.540401.554410.00000
72013.06.07 16:00s/l21.001.554411.554410.000001393.4010893.40
82013.06.10 00:00sell31.001.551500.000000.00000
92013.06.10 00:00modify31.001.551501.556500.00000
102013.06.10 20:00s/l31.001.556501.556500.00000-500.0010393.40
112013.06.12 08:00buy41.001.563970.000000.00000
122013.06.12 08:00modify41.001.563971.558970.00000
132013.06.13 12:00close41.001.565541.558970.00000151.3010544.70
142013.06.25 00:00buy51.001.543120.000000.00000
152013.06.25 00:00modify51.001.543121.538120.00000
162013.06.26 12:00s/l51.001.538121.538120.00000-501.9010042.80
172013.06.26 20:00sell61.001.532290.000000.00000
182013.06.26 20:00modify61.001.532291.537290.00000
192013.06.28 04:00modify61.001.532291.531820.00000
202013.06.28 20:00modify61.001.532291.526060.00000
212013.07.01 08:00close61.001.522151.526060.00000991.5011034.30
222013.07.03 04:00sell71.001.514300.000000.00000
232013.07.03 04:00modify71.001.514301.519300.00000
242013.07.03 12:00s/l71.001.519301.519300.00000-500.0010534.30
252013.07.03 12:00buy81.001.524020.000000.00000
262013.07.03 12:00modify81.001.524021.519020.00000
272013.07.04 16:00s/l81.001.519021.519020.00000-505.7010028.60
282013.07.04 20:00sell91.001.507650.000000.00000
292013.07.04 20:00modify91.001.507651.512650.00000
302013.07.05 12:00modify91.001.507651.506840.00000
312013.07.05 16:00modify91.001.507651.497220.00000
322013.07.08 00:00modify91.001.507651.495040.00000
332013.07.08 20:00s/l91.001.495041.495040.000001252.0011280.60
342013.07.09 00:00buy101.001.494990.000000.00000
352013.07.09 00:00modify101.001.494991.489990.00000
362013.07.09 12:00s/l101.001.489991.489990.00000-500.0010780.60
372013.07.15 04:00sell111.001.510730.000000.00000
382013.07.15 04:00modify111.001.510731.515730.00000
392013.07.17 00:00s/l111.001.515731.515730.00000-509.0010271.60
402013.07.17 12:00buy121.001.520180.000000.00000
412013.07.17 12:00modify121.001.520181.515180.00000
422013.07.18 20:00close121.001.519921.515180.00000-31.7010239.90
432013.07.19 12:00buy131.001.525110.000000.00000
442013.07.19 12:00modify131.001.525111.520110.00000
452013.07.22 16:00modify131.001.525111.525990.00000
462013.07.22 20:00modify131.001.525111.528280.00000
472013.07.23 00:00modify131.001.525111.528310.00000
482013.07.23 08:00modify131.001.525111.529390.00000
492013.07.23 20:00modify131.001.525111.529820.00000
502013.07.24 00:00close131.001.536591.529820.000001142.3011382.20
512013.07.26 08:00buy141.001.539010.000000.00000
522013.07.26 08:00modify141.001.539011.534010.00000
532013.07.29 08:00close141.001.538041.534010.00000-98.9011283.30
542013.08.02 16:00buy151.001.525170.000000.00000
552013.08.02 16:00modify151.001.525171.520170.00000
562013.08.05 12:00modify151.001.525171.527870.00000
572013.08.06 04:00modify151.001.525171.528540.00000
582013.08.06 12:00modify151.001.525171.529280.00000
592013.08.07 08:00close151.001.532851.529280.00000762.3012045.60
602013.08.07 16:00buy161.001.546290.000000.00000
612013.08.07 16:00modify161.001.546291.541290.00000
622013.08.08 20:00modify161.001.546291.548070.00000
632013.08.09 16:00close161.001.550971.548070.00000460.4012506.00
642013.08.14 20:00buy171.001.551510.000000.00000
652013.08.14 20:00modify171.001.551511.546510.00000
662013.08.16 00:00modify171.001.551511.556820.00000
672013.08.16 11:59close at stop171.001.563091.556820.000001150.4013656.40
