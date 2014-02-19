CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

SwingCyborg - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
25077
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
SwingCyborg.mq4 (5.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Can you predict medium and long term moves? If so, there is no more need to waste your time in front of your computer, SwingCyborg comes to the rescue! This Expert Advisor is based on your human ability to predict medium and long term trends. Please, tell SwingCyborg when you think the new trend is starting and finishing, and it will work 24 hours 7 days for you.

A cyborg is a being with both organic and mechanical parts

Figure 1. A cybernetic organism is a being with both organic and mechanical parts

Example on CADJPY:


SwingCyborg on CADJPY from 2014.01.02 to 2014.02.03

Figure 2. SwingCyborg on CADJPY from 2014.01.02 to 2014.02.03

Features:

  • Simulates MT5 position system.
  • Helps you to automate your medium and long term trading.
  • Manages three different money management policies: LOW, MEDIUM and HIGH. This is the so-called EA's aggressiveness.
  • Please, backtest the EA's aggressiveness on your prefered asset and then chose that one that historically better behaves.
  • It relies on RSI to avoid trading when the market is overbought or oversold.
  • Works on MT4 build 600.
MACD vs Signal line MACD vs Signal line

It opens and close transactions depends on MACD vs signal line - upper - opens buy, closes sell, below - closes buy, opens sell.

VR---Overturn VR---Overturn

Adviser may trade in two modes: Martingale and antimartingeyl ...

JSON Parser JSON Parser

This is a Class for the new MQL4 that parses JSON. It requires the Hash.mqh class.

Universal EA Universal EA

This is my first Expert Advisor so please give feedback on how I can improve it to make the best possible EA. Thanks for the inputs in advance and happy trading.