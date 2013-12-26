CodeBaseSections
a_informer - expert for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Konygin
a_informer.mq4 (9.3 KB) view
It places Stop Loss and Take Profit at the specified distance. Displays the current status of open orders. For closing of the order it is enough to select and move the label to the left.
In the settings you can set stop loss and take profit levels, trading pair, the accuracy of the representation of the lot and the amendment to display the current status of the position (sometimes creeps on another title)


I advise you to facilities make multiple files, one for each trading pair.

I have been trading a year with the assistant and honestly don't know how I got by without it. This is the last version in which the information is reduced to the minimum necessary, so as not to interfere with the actual trading.


I will be glad if it helps. Good luck.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11083

Constant Range Detector Constant Range Detector

Detects and displays the fixed value of Constant Range Bars/Candles.

Renko Range Detector Renko Range Detector

Detects and displays the fixed size of Renko Bars/Candles on offline chart.

Fractal Support & Resistance Levels Fractal Support & Resistance Levels

The indicator draws support & resistance levels based on the last MN1, W1, D1, H4 and H1 fractals.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Scripts Stop Loss and Take Profit Scripts

A collection of predefined Scripts immediately available for use without having to key-in. Step-by-step instruction how to make your own Scripts from Scripts Collection.