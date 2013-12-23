Join our fan page
Constant Range Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator: Constant Range Size
- Detects and displays the fixed size of the Constant Range.
- Fast and easy identification of chart parameters facilitates trading efficiency.
Note: This indicator is intended for use with Constant Range (Synthetic) Bars/Candles, not Standard Bars/Candles.
- Constant Range Candles and Charts are also referred to as Range Bars (RB) and Range Bar Charts.
- Constant Range Bars/Candles all have the same fixed range value from high to low.
- Note for newbies: A Constant Range offline charts is generated from a Scripts, or Indicators, or Expert Advisor running on a M1 chart.
- Abundant additional information is available on the internet.
Constant Range size calculation: High - Low.
Gold. M2(offline): 1234.9 - 1232.4 = 2.5
Problem: No Ticks !
- Often the Constant Range Offline Chart is created by an EA.
- EAs rely on ticks and when markets are closed there are no ticks.
- With no ticks Constant Range Charts will not update to new Range Sizes and other inputs.
Solution: a Tick Generator - FREE - HERE . Also helps when testing in quiet - tick scarce - markets.
Parameters
- Text - CR;
- Font_Color - DodgerBlue;
- Font_Size - 11;
- Font_Bold - true;
- Left_Right - 25;
- Up_Down - 150;
- Corner - 1;
