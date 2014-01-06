CodeBaseSections
Fractal Support & Resistance Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexander Elgin
The indicator draws support & resistance levels based on the last MN1, W1, D1, H4 and H1 fractals. Together with fractals indicator it makes detection of channel boundaries and breakouts very simple.


