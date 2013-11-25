Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
a_day - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24527
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Shows the Max and Min levels of the previos day and today's open price. Change the "up" and "dn" parameters to see the day candle.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11049
a_info
The indicator shows the current market conditions.a_candle
The indicator shows the remaining candle time.
Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) Version 3
Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) is an indicator which displays the remaining time for an open candle to be closed.TRYBASK Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur)
TRYBASK= 1 x [(USDTRY x 0.50) + (EURTRY x 0.50)]