Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) is an indicator which displays the remaining time for an open candle to be closed.





Features

Changeable color and size.

Changeable location (Corners).

Display server time (on OR off) [v2].

Play an alert sound when the candle is going to close [v3].

Clean code.





Screen Shots

The indicator will be shown as follows in the weekly time frame:

The indicator will be shown as follows in the top-left location:





Usability Tips

You can change the location of display time, by setting the location input field as follows:

Set location 'Top-Left': to be displayed in comment in the top-left part of the chart.

Set location 'Top-Right': to be displayed in the top-right part of the chart.

Set location 'Bottom-Left': to be displayed in the bottom-left part of the chart.

Set location 'Bottom-Right': to be displayed in the bottom-right part of the chart.

You can on or off server time displaying by setting displayServerTime as follows: [v2]

Set 'On': display server time.

Set 'Off': don't display server time.

You can on or off alert sound playing by setting playAlert as follows: [v3]

Set 'On': play a sound when candle is going to close in less than 5 seconds.- set 'Off': don't play sound.

Also you can set your favorite sound as alert by enter it's name on customAlertSound: [v3]

Note that, the file must be located in <terminal_directory<>>\Sounds or its sub-directory. Only WAV files are played.

If you leave the field empty, the default sound will be played.





Change log

Display candle closing time remaining. [v1]

Adding an input field to display server time. [v2]

Play an alert sound when the candle is going to close. [v3]

Change input types to readable strings. [v3]

Shorten the name of the indicator in comments area. [v3]

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20185.