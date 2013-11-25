Join our fan page
Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) Version 3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 137240
Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) is an indicator which displays the remaining time for an open candle to be closed.
Features
- Changeable color and size.
- Changeable location (Corners).
- Display server time (on OR off) [v2].
- Play an alert sound when the candle is going to close [v3].
- Clean code.
Screen Shots
The indicator will be shown as follows in the weekly time frame:
The indicator will be shown as follows in the top-left location:
Usability Tips
You can change the location of display time, by setting the location input field as follows:
- Set location 'Top-Left': to be displayed in comment in the top-left part of the chart.
- Set location 'Top-Right': to be displayed in the top-right part of the chart.
- Set location 'Bottom-Left': to be displayed in the bottom-left part of the chart.
- Set location 'Bottom-Right': to be displayed in the bottom-right part of the chart.
You can on or off server time displaying by setting displayServerTime as follows: [v2]
- Set 'On': display server time.
- Set 'Off': don't display server time.
You can on or off alert sound playing by setting playAlert as follows: [v3]
- Set 'On': play a sound when candle is going to close in less than 5 seconds.- set 'Off': don't play sound.
Also you can set your favorite sound as alert by enter it's name on customAlertSound: [v3]
- Note that, the file must be located in <terminal_directory<>>\Sounds or its sub-directory. Only WAV files are played.
- If you leave the field empty, the default sound will be played.
Change log
- Display candle closing time remaining. [v1]
- Adding an input field to display server time. [v2]
- Play an alert sound when the candle is going to close. [v3]
- Change input types to readable strings. [v3]
- Shorten the name of the indicator in comments area. [v3]
MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20185.
