This scripts uploads data of open and pending trades to a webserver and with additional webscripting saves it to a database for further processing. May be a good basic for providing signals in your site.

Shows the Max and Min levels of the previos day and today's open price. Change the "up" and "dn" parameters to see the day candle.

Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) is an indicator which displays the remaining time for an open candle to be closed.