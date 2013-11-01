CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

a_candle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Konygin | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
35964
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
a_candle.mq4 (2.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The indicator shows the remaining candle time.

Image:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11034

Auto uploader Auto uploader

This scripts uploads data of open and pending trades to a webserver and with additional webscripting saves it to a database for further processing. May be a good basic for providing signals in your site.

sideway trend indicator sideway trend indicator

this sideway or trend...confuse?? use this indicator

a_info a_info

The indicator shows the current market conditions.

a_day a_day

Shows the Max and Min levels of the previos day and today's open price. Change the "up" and "dn" parameters to see the day candle.