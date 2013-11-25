Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TRYBASK Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20344
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Currency Index
Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur)
TRYBASK= 1 x [(USDTRY x 0.50) + (EURTRY x 0.50)]
The presented indicator is displayed in form of a line with two removable and customizable moving averages. The indicator is shown in the separate chart window
extern string comment1 = "// 0 - PRICE_CLOSE, 1 - PRICE_OPEN, 2 - PRICE_HIGH, 3 - PRICE_LOW, 4 - PRICE_MEDIAN, 5 - PRICE_TYPICAL, 6 - PRICE_WEIGHTED";
extern int _PriceType = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern int MA_Period1 = 13; //period of the first moving average. Set to 0 to turn it off
extern int MA_Period2 = 17;
extern string comment2 = "// 0 - MODE_SMA, 1 - MODE_EMA, 2 - MODE_SMMA, 3 - MODE_LWMA";
extern int MA_Mode1 = MODE_SMA;
extern int MA_Mode2 = MODE_SMA;
Candle Closing Time Remaining (CCTR) is an indicator which displays the remaining time for an open candle to be closed.a_day
Shows the Max and Min levels of the previos day and today's open price. Change the "up" and "dn" parameters to see the day candle.
Best used on monthly candlestick charts with four decimal points to a pip (use the JPY version for other pairs). This EA calculates the likelihood of your desired range of pips being hit based on two years of past trading ranges and a statistical forecastUSD Strength Indicator CUSIV01
Indicator measures the momentary USD currency strength, using combined data from the following four USD pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY.