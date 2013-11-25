CodeBaseSections
TRYBASK Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

TRYBASK.mq4 (10.09 KB) view
Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur)

TRYBASK= 1 x [(USDTRY x 0.50) + (EURTRY x 0.50)]

The presented indicator is displayed in form of a line with two removable and customizable moving averages. The indicator is shown in the separate chart window

extern string comment1 = "// 0 - PRICE_CLOSE, 1 - PRICE_OPEN, 2 - PRICE_HIGH, 3 - PRICE_LOW, 4 - PRICE_MEDIAN, 5 - PRICE_TYPICAL, 6 - PRICE_WEIGHTED";
extern int _PriceType = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern int MA_Period1 = 13; //period of the first moving average. Set to 0 to turn it off
extern int MA_Period2 = 17;
extern string comment2 = "// 0 - MODE_SMA, 1 - MODE_EMA, 2 - MODE_SMMA, 3 - MODE_LWMA";
extern int MA_Mode1 = MODE_SMA;
extern int MA_Mode2 = MODE_SMA;

