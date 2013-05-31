Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Imp_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15596
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Moving average, as well as any other indicator, may be calculated on the basis of 7 price constants only. The proposed modification of moving average will allow to calculate the indicator on the basis of any combination of 4 basic prices (close, open, high, low).
Input parameters:
- MA_Period - period for calculation of indicator,
- MA_Shift - indicator's shift related to the chart,
- MA_Method - method of averaging (0 - SMA, 1 - EMA, 2 - SMMA, 3 - LWMA),
- Close_coef - coefficient of the use of CLOSE in individual price,
- Open_coef - coefficient of the use of OPEN in individual price,
- High_coef - coefficient of the use of HIGH in individual price,
- Low_coef - coefficient of the use of LOW in individual price.
Examples:
- Calculate indicator by OPEN price: Close_coef = 0, Open_coef = 1, High_coef = 0, Low_coef = 0.
- Calculate indicator by WEIGHTED price: Close_coef = 2, Open_coef = 0, High_coef = 1, Low_coef = 1.
- Calculate indicator by individual price constant: Close_coef = 0, Open_coef = 7, High_coef = 25, Low_coef = 80. Price = (7*Open + 25*High + 80*Low)/112.
So, the trader may draw moving average by any combination of 4 basic prices. In case if coefficient will be balow or equel zero, the appropriate price will not be used for calculation of individual price constant.
Indicator Imp_MA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10861
This set of scripts has been designed to scale-in your trades as price action runs in your favor. This will maximize profits due to proper pyramiding, decrease the impact of unprofitable trading decisions and in general, make your life easier.VR---ORDERS
Indicator displays information about the current positions
Writes days of week above candles.VR---FIGURA
Different view of the figures and the patterns of the day ....