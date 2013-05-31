CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SK-Days of Week - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
25787
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Writes days of week above candles.

Imp_MA Imp_MA

Moving average on the basis of individual price

PZ Progressive Trading Scripts PZ Progressive Trading Scripts

This set of scripts has been designed to scale-in your trades as price action runs in your favor. This will maximize profits due to proper pyramiding, decrease the impact of unprofitable trading decisions and in general, make your life easier.

VR---FIGURA VR---FIGURA

Different view of the figures and the patterns of the day ....

Sliders Sliders

Uses up to 4 visual "sliders" in the chart window to quickly and easily adjust values of any technical indicator in a separate window. Based on MetaTrader 4 chart objects, not DLLs.