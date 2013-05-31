Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SK-Days of Week - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25787
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Writes days of week above candles.
Imp_MA
Moving average on the basis of individual pricePZ Progressive Trading Scripts
This set of scripts has been designed to scale-in your trades as price action runs in your favor. This will maximize profits due to proper pyramiding, decrease the impact of unprofitable trading decisions and in general, make your life easier.
VR---FIGURA
Different view of the figures and the patterns of the day ....Sliders
Uses up to 4 visual "sliders" in the chart window to quickly and easily adjust values of any technical indicator in a separate window. Based on MetaTrader 4 chart objects, not DLLs.