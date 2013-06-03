Watch how to download trading robots for free
VR---FIGURA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator on the quadrangle patterns, designed to work on hourly timeframes.
Indicator displays quadrangle figure, angles of which are
- Daily Open
- Daily High
- Daily Close
- Daily Low
The essence of the system is visual determination of subsequent movement:
- If the latter figure has a narrowing and the narrowing is less than the base of the figure, it forecasts continuation of a trend (at least the size of the base)
- If the latter figure has an expansion and the expansion is greater than the base of the figure, it predict possible reversal (at least the size of the base)
- If the base and the end of the figure are visually equal, a correction is expected
- Narrowing 3 is less than base 1 == trend continuation is predicted
- Narrowing 4 is approximately equal to the base 2 == flat is predicted
- Narrowing 6 is greater than base 5 == change in the trend is predicted
- Narrowing 9 is greater than base 7 == change in the trend is predicted
- Narrowing 11 is greater than base 8 == change in the trend is predicted
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10871
