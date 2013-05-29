Join our fan page
VR---ORDERS - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 35024
-
This indicator displays information.
For the price of the order opening:
- Order type.
- Lot orders.
- Profit orders.
- The ratio of P/L.
- Magic Number.
By Take Profit:
- Number of points.
- The amount of profit when the take profit.
- Currency Deposit.
By Stop Loss:
- Number of points.
- The amount of profit when the stop loss.
- Currency Deposit.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10858
