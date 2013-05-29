CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VR---ORDERS - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
35024
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
VR---ORDERS.mq4 (8.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator displays information.

For the price of the order opening:

  1. Order type.
  2. Lot orders.
  3. Profit orders.
  4. The ratio of P/L.
  5. Magic Number.

By Take Profit:

  1. Number of points.
  2. The amount of profit when the take profit.
  3. Currency Deposit.

By Stop Loss:

  1. Number of points.
  2. The amount of profit when the stop loss.
  3. Currency Deposit.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10858

Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator

This is a new implementation of the SuperTrend indicator for MetaTrader 4. The SuperTrend indicator is an application of the concept of MAE (maximum adverse excursion), which was introduced by John Sweeney in the mid-nineties.

maximus_vX lite maximus_vX lite

Expert Advisor opens deals based on price consolidations

PZ Progressive Trading Scripts PZ Progressive Trading Scripts

This set of scripts has been designed to scale-in your trades as price action runs in your favor. This will maximize profits due to proper pyramiding, decrease the impact of unprofitable trading decisions and in general, make your life easier.

Imp_MA Imp_MA

Moving average on the basis of individual price