CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

VR---MARS-EN - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
13964
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
VR---MARS-EN.mq4 (26.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This will help reduce the semiautomatic routine work.

Features:

  • Opening trades directly from charts;
  • Enable or disable the sound from the chart;
  • Shows how many points to the profit and stop loss;
  • Shows a profit for each order;
  • TP and SL of movement directly on the chart;
  • Ability Grouping information on orders.

Image:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10558

Snowies EA with 3 indicators Snowies EA with 3 indicators

Take a look at my EA using the 3 indicators.

HybridEA 1.0 HybridEA 1.0

Final version of my hybrid Expert Advisor.

Session Open H-Line Session Open H-Line

Draws a Horizontal Line at Session Open: On the hour (09:00, 15:00 etc) or any minute past the hour (9:30, 18:47 etc).

RSI trader v1 RSI trader v1

Trades on RSI indicator.