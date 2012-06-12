Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VR---MARS-EN - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13964
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
This will help reduce the semiautomatic routine work.
Features:
- Opening trades directly from charts;
- Enable or disable the sound from the chart;
- Shows how many points to the profit and stop loss;
- Shows a profit for each order;
- TP and SL of movement directly on the chart;
- Ability Grouping information on orders.
Image:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10558
