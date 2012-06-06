CodeBaseSections
Experts

Snowies EA with 3 indicators - expert for MetaTrader 4

neil snowden
Views:
32275
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
AMA.mq4 (3.39 KB) view
FX-Bay_MACD.mq4 (2.83 KB) view
LWMA.mq4 (5.27 KB) view
snowiesoEA.mq4 (40.18 KB) view
note ........ when you set risk to 0 it trades the lots size for every trade

reverse ...... set to true to take the opposite trade to when its set to false

Strategy Tester Report
2bar
AlpariUK-Classic-2 (Build 419)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2012.01.02 00:00 - 2012.06.01 20:00 (2012.01.01 - 2012.06.03)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersRisk=0; Lots=1; Stop=50; TakeProfit=100; Reverse=false; MondayStartTime="00:00"; MondayEndTime="23:59"; TuesdayStartTime="00:00"; TuesdayEndTime="23:59"; WednesdayStartTime="00:00"; WednesdayEndTime="23:59"; ThursdayStartTime="00:00"; ThursdayEndTime="23:59"; FridayStartTime="00:00"; FridayEndTime="23:59"; MondayNoBreakStartTime="00:00"; FridayNoBreakEndTime="23:00"; MonFriNoBreak=true; IntraBar=false; MagicNumber=0; WriteScreenshots=true; TrailStart=50; TrailAmount=10; periodAMA=9; nfast=7; nslow=30; G=1; dK=3; FasterLWMA=7; SlowerLWMA=30; soundAlert=true; soundFile="lwma_crossover.wav"; textAlert=true; FastEMA=30; SlowEMA=40; SignalEMA=9; SlippageExit=6; SlippageEnter=2;
Bars in test1661Ticks modelled7089055Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors511
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit3180.60Gross profit7721.20Gross loss-4540.60
Profit factor1.70Expected payoff113.59
Absolute drawdown345.00Maximal drawdown3104.30 (20.72%)Relative drawdown20.72% (3104.30)
Total trades28Short positions (won %)18 (44.44%)Long positions (won %)10 (60.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)14 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)14 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade1000.00loss trade-503.70
Averageprofit trade551.51loss trade-324.33
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (1549.20)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-1502.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1995.90 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1502.00 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2

#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12012.01.02 12:00buy11.001.550140.000000.00000
22012.01.02 12:00modify11.001.550141.545141.56014
32012.01.03 06:08modify11.001.550141.550141.56014
42012.01.03 07:33modify11.001.550141.551141.56014
52012.01.03 08:20modify11.001.550141.552141.56014
62012.01.03 08:45modify11.001.550141.553141.56014
72012.01.03 11:17t/p11.001.560141.553141.56014999.6010999.60
82012.01.05 20:00sell21.001.549150.000000.00000
92012.01.05 20:00modify21.001.549151.554151.53915
102012.01.06 14:38modify21.001.549151.549151.53915
112012.01.06 15:40modify21.001.549151.548151.53915
122012.01.06 15:43modify21.001.549151.547151.53915
132012.01.06 16:03modify21.001.549151.546151.53915
142012.01.06 16:21t/p21.001.539151.546151.53915996.3011995.90
152012.01.11 00:00buy31.001.548420.000000.00000
162012.01.11 00:00modify31.001.548421.543421.55842
172012.01.11 11:28s/l31.001.543421.543421.55842-500.0011495.90
182012.01.11 12:00sell41.001.543540.000000.00000
192012.01.11 12:00modify41.001.543541.548541.53354
202012.01.11 12:37modify41.001.543541.543541.53354
212012.01.11 15:33modify41.001.543541.542541.53354
222012.01.11 15:36modify41.001.543541.541541.53354
232012.01.11 16:03modify41.001.543541.540541.53354
242012.01.11 17:13t/p41.001.533541.540541.533541000.0012495.90
252012.01.11 17:13sell51.001.533290.000000.00000
262012.01.11 17:13modify51.001.533291.538291.52329
272012.01.12 09:03modify51.001.533291.533291.52329
282012.01.12 10:48s/l51.001.533291.533291.52329-11.1012484.80
292012.01.17 08:00buy61.001.536670.000000.00000
302012.01.17 08:00modify61.001.536671.531671.54667
312012.01.18 15:52modify61.001.536671.536671.54667
322012.01.18 21:11modify61.001.536671.537671.54667
332012.01.19 09:57modify61.001.536671.538671.54667
342012.01.19 11:31modify61.001.536671.539671.54667
352012.01.19 16:46t/p61.001.546671.539671.54667998.4013483.20
362012.02.06 08:00sell71.001.577810.000000.00000
372012.02.06 08:00modify71.001.577811.582811.56781
382012.02.06 17:13s/l71.001.582811.582811.56781-500.0012983.20
392012.02.09 12:00sell81.001.584010.000000.00000
402012.02.09 12:00modify81.001.584011.589011.57401
412012.02.10 06:03modify81.001.584011.584011.57401
422012.02.10 08:23modify81.001.584011.583011.57401
432012.02.10 10:32s/l81.001.583011.583011.5740196.3013079.50
442012.02.17 00:00buy91.001.580540.000000.00000
452012.02.17 00:00modify91.001.580541.575541.59054
462012.02.17 10:38modify91.001.580541.580541.59054
472012.02.17 16:03s/l91.001.580541.580541.590540.0013079.50
482012.02.22 00:00sell101.001.577930.000000.00000
492012.02.22 00:00modify101.001.577931.582931.56793
502012.02.22 10:38modify101.001.577931.577931.56793
512012.02.22 10:42modify101.001.577931.576931.56793
522012.02.22 10:52modify101.001.577931.575931.56793
532012.02.22 13:27modify101.001.577931.574931.56793
542012.02.22 13:57t/p101.001.567931.574931.567931000.0014079.50
552012.02.24 16:00buy111.001.585750.000000.00000
562012.02.24 16:00modify111.001.585751.580751.59575
572012.02.27 00:00close111.001.589121.580751.59575336.6014416.10
582012.03.02 20:00sell121.001.584730.000000.00000
592012.03.02 20:00modify121.001.584731.589731.57473
602012.03.05 00:00close121.001.583531.589731.57473116.3014532.40
612012.03.05 00:00sell131.001.583270.000000.00000
622012.03.05 00:00modify131.001.583271.588271.57327
632012.03.06 01:38s/l131.001.588271.588271.57327-503.7014028.70
642012.03.09 00:00buy141.001.583000.000000.00000
652012.03.09 00:00modify141.001.583001.578001.59300
662012.03.09 10:31s/l141.001.578001.578001.59300-500.0013528.70
672012.03.09 20:00sell151.001.566780.000000.00000
682012.03.09 20:00modify151.001.566781.571781.55678
692012.03.12 00:00close151.001.566871.571781.55678-12.7013516.00
702012.03.12 00:00sell161.001.566640.000000.00000
712012.03.12 00:00modify161.001.566641.571641.55664
722012.03.12 12:03modify161.001.566641.566641.55664
732012.03.13 10:16s/l161.001.566641.566641.55664-3.7013512.30
742012.03.15 20:00buy171.001.572370.000000.00000
752012.03.15 20:00modify171.001.572371.567371.58237
762012.03.16 13:32modify171.001.572371.572371.58237
772012.03.16 13:47modify171.001.572371.573371.58237
782012.03.16 13:53modify171.001.572371.574371.58237
792012.03.16 14:03modify171.001.572371.575371.58237
802012.03.16 14:36t/p171.001.582371.575371.58237999.6014511.90
812012.03.22 12:00sell181.001.579970.000000.00000
822012.03.22 12:00modify181.001.579971.584971.56997
832012.03.23 08:23s/l181.001.584971.584971.56997-503.7014008.20
842012.03.29 00:00sell191.001.588780.000000.00000
852012.03.29 00:00modify191.001.588781.593781.57878
862012.03.29 21:11s/l191.001.593781.593781.57878-500.0013508.20
872012.03.30 08:00buy201.001.598480.000000.00000
882012.03.30 08:00modify201.001.598481.593481.60848
892012.03.30 13:48modify201.001.598481.598481.60848
902012.03.30 15:57s/l201.001.598481.598481.608480.0013508.20
912012.04.04 00:00sell211.001.591190.000000.00000
922012.04.04 00:00modify211.001.591191.596191.58119
932012.04.04 12:43modify211.001.591191.591191.58119
942012.04.04 15:58modify211.001.591191.590191.58119
952012.04.05 02:47s/l211.001.590191.590191.5811988.9013597.10
962012.04.11 00:00sell221.001.586220.000000.00000
972012.04.11 00:00modify221.001.586221.591221.57622
982012.04.11 09:56s/l221.001.591221.591221.57622-500.0013097.10
992012.04.11 16:00buy231.001.591410.000000.00000
1002012.04.11 16:00modify231.001.591411.586411.60141
1012012.04.12 13:40modify231.001.591411.591411.60141
1022012.04.13 11:47s/l231.001.591411.591411.60141-1.6013095.50
1032012.04.16 00:00sell241.001.584770.000000.00000
1042012.04.16 00:00modify241.001.584771.589771.57477
1052012.04.16 20:47s/l241.001.589771.589771.57477-500.0012595.50
1062012.04.17 12:00buy251.001.595800.000000.00000
1072012.04.17 12:00modify251.001.595801.590801.60580
1082012.04.18 10:02s/l251.001.590801.590801.60580-500.4012095.10
1092012.05.02 00:00sell261.001.621900.000000.00000
1102012.05.02 00:00modify261.001.621901.626901.61190
1112012.05.02 15:42modify261.001.621901.621901.61190
1122012.05.04 17:48modify261.001.621901.620901.61190
1132012.05.04 23:00close261.001.615241.620901.61190651.2012746.30
1142012.05.08 12:00sell271.001.613360.000000.00000
1152012.05.08 12:00modify271.001.613361.618361.60336
1162012.05.09 15:20modify271.001.613361.613361.60336
1172012.05.09 20:03s/l271.001.613361.613361.60336-3.7012742.60
1182012.05.11 08:00sell281.001.611970.000000.00000
1192012.05.11 08:00modify281.001.611971.616971.60197
1202012.05.11 15:45modify281.001.611971.611971.60197
1212012.05.11 23:00close281.001.607591.611971.60197438.0013180.60

Author:

I designed the EA but I had help in writing the code by onestep they were excellent.

The first indicator to use is called LWMA CROSSOVER SIGNAL

It basically plots 2 points on the chart were there,s a cross over of the faster and slower LW-moving averages. The first is an ARROW pointing downwards and is coloured red, which obviously shows a downward trend and is the first signal of three I would like to pick up to indicate a possible SHORT TRADE .

The second point is an arrow pointing upwards and is coloured springreen and is the first signal of three I would like to pick up to indicate the possible LONG TRADE.

LWMA VARIABLES

The variables inputs to be able to change from the LWMA indicator when Im running my EA are:

  • Faster lwma;
  • Slower lwma.

Image:

LWMA CROSSOVER SIGNAL indicator

SECOND indicator is the AMA

This indicator draws a moving average line and when the line is trending upwards it plots BLUE DOTS directly on the line and when the line is trending downwards it plots GOLDDOTS on the line . It is these dots I to use for my second signals to go long or short .

Once the first signal of an RED arrow from the LWMA indicator appears in line with a candle indicating a downward trend the EA needs to look for the second indication of a GOLD DOT ONLY. Which appears on the AMA line on the SAME OR VERY NEXT CANDLE along from the first LWMA SIGNAL on the chart . Then we can move onto the last signal from the third indicator once these to signals have appeared indicating a possible SHORT TRADE

Again it will be the opposite if there is a SPRINGGREEN arrow appears from the LWMA indicator in line with a candle indicating an upward trend and if ONLY A BLUE DOT on the AMA trend line appears on the very SAME OR NEXT CANDLE ALONG from the first LWMA SIGNAL . Then we can move onto the last signal from the third indicator,indicating a possible LONG TRADE

AMA VARIABLE inputs to be able to change in my working EA are

  • Periodama;
  • nfast;
  • Nslow;
  • G;
  • DK.

Image:

AMA indicator


THIRD INDICATOR is the FXBAY-MACD

This indicator is a standard MACD indicator, its also got a historgram plotted for the difference of the two plotted lines

ITS the historgrams points THAT help with the third signal to take a long or short trade. And also I want to use the histogram signal to help exit a long or short trade.

Image:

  • TAKING A LONG TRADE:
    And the third signal to finaly open a LONG TRADE will be if I have the TWO signals from the LWMA and the AMA to go long(THE GREEN ARROW AND BLUE DOT) as they are giving me the trending upwards signals, as long as the HISSOGRAM from the MACD indicator on the candle where the AMA DOT signal is given is a POSITIVE NUMBER THEN TAKE THE TRADE

  • EXITING A LONG TRADE:
    to exit a LONG TRADE as soon as the HISTOGRAM on the MACD indicator hits 0.000 (zero) or LOWER THAN ZERO.(negative number)

  • TAKING A SHORT TRADE:
    Also if I have the TWO signals from the LWMA and the AMA to go SHORT(THE RED ARROW AND THE GOLD DOT) as they are telling me its trending downwards as long as the HISTOGRAM on the MACD INDICATOR where the AMA DOT signal is given is a NEGATIVE NUMBER, Be it on the first or second candle THEN TAKE THE SHORT TRADE

  • EXITING A SHORT TRADE:
    I want to exit the trade if the HISTOGRAM on the MACD indicator hits 0.00 (zero) or HIGHER THAN ZERO(positive number) .

MACD VARIABLES to change in my working EA are

  • Fast EMA;
  • SlowEMA;
  • Signal EMA.

OTHER VARIABLES

STOP LOSS in PIPS the same for all trades,

RISK % of whats in the account.

TAKE PROFIT in pips on the EA.

ALSO WHEN TO OPEN THE TRADE on the next OPENED CANDLE or INSTANTLY AS SOON AS THE INDICATORS LINE UP

SOME GOOD VARIABLE TO TEST THE EA ON USING 15 MINUTE CHARTS:

LWMA:

  • Fast lwma…………. 7
  • Slow lwma………..30

AMA:

  • Period ama…………9
  • Nfast…………………..7
  • Nslow…………………30
  • G…………………..1.4
  • DK………………….3.0

MACD:

  • Fast ma…………..12
  • Slow ma……………30
  • Signal ………………9

times frames to use M5 up to H4.

Recommendations:

  • any help or ideas will be greatly appriciated
  • the actual ea is called snowies ea, there are also the three indicators called AMA,fx-bay_macd and lwma
