STALIN - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 26041
The Buy/Sell signals of the indicator are based on crossover of two Moving Averages (MA) with different periods.
The indicator has the following features:
1. Filter, based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator.
2. Movement confirmation filter.
3. Flat movement filter.
The checks are based on the 1st bar (completed).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10333
