CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

STALIN - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrey Vasiliev | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
26041
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Stalin.mq4 (2.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Buy/Sell signals of the indicator are based on crossover of two Moving Averages (MA) with different periods.

The indicator has the following features:

1. Filter, based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator.

2. Movement confirmation filter.

3. Flat movement filter.

The checks are based on the 1st bar (completed).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10333

EES Velocity EES Velocity

Velocity = High-Low / Time. Time is changeable to minutes, hours, or days. Seconds is the default. In physics, Velocity = distance / time.

Currency Pairs Correlation Currency Pairs Correlation

This indicator is developed to show the average movement of any 2 correlated currency pairs of the same TF.

Channel scalper M1-M15 Channel scalper M1-M15

Indicator for scalping trading - Chanel scalper M1-M15

After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you. After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you.

After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you